Shentu Market Capitalization Achieves $67.38 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004660 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $67.38 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00573641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.29880037 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,167,166 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

