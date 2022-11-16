Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 21.9 %

SHLS stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after acquiring an additional 694,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.