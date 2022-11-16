Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 958.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 505.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3,062.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 984.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 878.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Shopify by 961.6% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,096,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,491,000 after buying an additional 1,898,916 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 661,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,398,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

