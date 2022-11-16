Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,085.40 ($36.26).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,904 ($34.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,709.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,666.19. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The company has a market cap of £26.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,640.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

