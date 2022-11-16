Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Declines By 11.0%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,409. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.96.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

