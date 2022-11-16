Short Interest in 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Rises By 8.5%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRFF remained flat at $40.27 during trading on Wednesday. 922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.16) in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

