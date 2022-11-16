Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expands By 15.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 5.9 %

ASO traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,801. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.