Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expands By 11.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 2.5 %

AGNC opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

