Short Interest in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Rises By 15.1%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AYX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

