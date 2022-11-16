Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Drops By 12.1%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

