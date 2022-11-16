Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Declines By 11.5%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 453,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $24.91 on Wednesday, reaching $2,450.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,100. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,173.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.