Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Declines By 18.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azul by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

