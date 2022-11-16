Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Drops By 10.5%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,289,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,970,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

