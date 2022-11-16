Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expands By 14.8%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMIGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.