Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expands By 14.8%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE CHMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
