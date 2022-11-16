Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expands By 14.8%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.