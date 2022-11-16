Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 6.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

