Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Declines By 9.3%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $313,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 427,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.