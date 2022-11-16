Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Declines By 9.3%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96.
Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
Featured Stories
