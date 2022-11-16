Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Decreases By 24.5%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 93,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Cuentas by 40.0% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CUEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 11,632,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,085.51% and a negative return on equity of 175.78%.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

