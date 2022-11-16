Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Decreases By 18.2%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.0 days.
Denka Price Performance
DENKF opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.
About Denka
