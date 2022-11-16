Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Increases By 13.2%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 100,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

