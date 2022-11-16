Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Drops By 18.6%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EBTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 10,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334. The company has a market cap of $400.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.52. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.