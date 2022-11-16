Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Drops By 18.6%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 10,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334. The company has a market cap of $400.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.52. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

