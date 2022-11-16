Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rises By 5.7%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.3 days.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQGPF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of EQB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

