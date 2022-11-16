Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rises By 17.3%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESSA opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

