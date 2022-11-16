Short Interest in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Grows By 5.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,837. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $734.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

