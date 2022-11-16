Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 12.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,386,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,024,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

