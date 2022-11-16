Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 12.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,386,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,024,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
