Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Decreases By 18.7%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 22,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

