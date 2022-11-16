Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Grows By 5.8%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 7,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,848. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

