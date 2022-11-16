Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 13.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.28.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.