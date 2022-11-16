Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 13.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 443.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.