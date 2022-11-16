Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rises By 14.0%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Freedom by 5,803.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freedom by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 219,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Freedom has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

