Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Drops By 11.3%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 771,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

About Full House Resorts

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 195,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $251.80 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

