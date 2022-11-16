Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declines By 9.5%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.
Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,335. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $8,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
