Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Rises By 5.8%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $661.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

