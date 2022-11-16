Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Drops By 18.3%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.8 %
Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
