Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Rises By 13.5%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock remained flat at $16.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

