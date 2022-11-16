Short Interest in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Drops By 14.6%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HNVR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanover Bancorp to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

