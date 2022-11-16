Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Drops By 10.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

