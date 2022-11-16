Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Declines By 11.3%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 401,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,616. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

