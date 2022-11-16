Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Increases By 12.8%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Histogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

