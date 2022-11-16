Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rises By 14.4%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 224,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,134,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.86%.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hooker Furnishings (HOFT)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.