Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rises By 14.4%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 224,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,134,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Hooker Furnishings stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $26.72.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.86%.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.