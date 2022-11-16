Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Drops By 16.5%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 119,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.57. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.