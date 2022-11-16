Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Decreases By 18.4%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

NYSE H traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

