Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Drops By 9.0%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

IN8bio Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INAB. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

