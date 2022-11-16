Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Drops By 23.1%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $11.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.