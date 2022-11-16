Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Drops By 18.4%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.62. 141,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

