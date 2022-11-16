Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Declines By 10.3%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

