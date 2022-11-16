Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 12.5%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

