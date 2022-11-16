Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 12.5%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.