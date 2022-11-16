Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Increases By 18.2%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Itiquira Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 68.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itiquira Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ITQ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Itiquira Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

