Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Decreases By 13.4%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kaixin Auto Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,373. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.