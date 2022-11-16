Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Drops By 14.3%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 1,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

