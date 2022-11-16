Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Drops By 11.8%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 182,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Lindsay by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LNN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,445. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $173.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

