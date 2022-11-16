Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Increases By 12.4%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $72,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $72,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $183,289 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of LOCL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 186,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 955.09% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

